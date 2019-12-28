Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €67.00 ($77.91) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock opened at €52.30 ($60.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.28 and a 200-day moving average of €49.97. Cancom has a 12-month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12-month high of €56.60 ($65.81).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.