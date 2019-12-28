Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Canterbury Park has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CPHC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.58. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

