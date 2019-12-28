Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

