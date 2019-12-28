CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

