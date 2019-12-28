Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 5,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

