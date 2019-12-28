CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.