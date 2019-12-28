Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.46 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.