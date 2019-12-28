Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) Head-To-Head Review

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

This table compares Cass Information Systems and GrubHub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 5.72 $30.27 million N/A N/A GrubHub $1.01 billion 4.45 $78.48 million $1.23 39.89

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and GrubHub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11

GrubHub has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given GrubHub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.85% 13.07% 1.80% GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrubHub beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.