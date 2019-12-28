CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the November 28th total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CBIZ stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.33. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,187 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

