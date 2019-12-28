CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4902 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

