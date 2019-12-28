CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

