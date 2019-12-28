Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of C$9.19 and a one year high of C$14.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.