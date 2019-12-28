Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & Aeon Global Health (NASDAQ:AGHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centogene and Aeon Global Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Aeon Global Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 4.09 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.02 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Aeon Global Health -60.29% -253.30% -87.35%

Summary

Centogene beats Aeon Global Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

