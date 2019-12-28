Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 88.64 ($1.17).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.45)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

