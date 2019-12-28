Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$2.32 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.31 ($1.64), with a volume of 20679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.31 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.98.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Centuria Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Centuria Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

About Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI)

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

