Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$317.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.20 million.

