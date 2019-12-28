Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 30,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 3,623,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

