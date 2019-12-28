Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of GTLS opened at $68.33 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 451.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

