Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX CQE opened at A$3.29 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.63. Charter Hall Education Trust has a 52-week low of A$2.92 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $991.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

About Charter Hall Education Trust

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

