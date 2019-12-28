Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

ASX:CQR opened at A$4.44 ($3.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. Charter Hall Retail REIT has a 52 week low of A$4.20 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of A$4.79 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.47 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.47.

About Charter Hall Retail REIT

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

