Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 834,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the previous session’s volume of 109,183 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CKPT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 655,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

