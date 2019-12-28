Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $250.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

