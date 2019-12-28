CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Research analysts predict that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

