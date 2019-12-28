Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the November 28th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.48. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

