China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

