China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $8.23. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 940 shares traded.

DL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in China Distance Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in China Distance Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.