China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.11

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.11 and traded as high as $22.38. China Fund shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3,336 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Get China Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Fund were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.