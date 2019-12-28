China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $127,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.51.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

