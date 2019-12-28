Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$340.52 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

