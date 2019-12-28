Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 17th

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.30.

CHR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

