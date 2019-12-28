Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.45

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.45 and last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 1530139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 43.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 617,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

