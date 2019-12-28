Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 25.6%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price shot up 25.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $1.13, 74,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 479,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

