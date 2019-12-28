CL King Increases Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $207.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CL King from $199.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LFUS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $192.02 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.