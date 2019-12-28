Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the November 28th total of 445,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

