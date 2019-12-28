Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.01. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

In other news, CEO David Bistricer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $134,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 in the last ninety days. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

