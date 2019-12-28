Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $679.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.