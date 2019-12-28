Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$991.42 million.

In other Colliers International Group news, insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at C$6,387,515. Also, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total value of C$532,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,700 shares in the company, valued at C$48,558,643. Insiders sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock worth $3,852,357 over the last 90 days.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.