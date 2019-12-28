Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.6% per year over the last three years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of -17.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

Shares of CLNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Colony Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

