Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of DIAL opened at $20.81 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

