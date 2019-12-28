Comparing FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 1 2 1 0 2.00 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.59%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 2.03 $1.70 billion N/A N/A FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.70 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.78% 18.31% 0.83% FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08%

Volatility & Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.