Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,979.01

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,979.01 and traded as low as $1,894.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,918.50, with a volume of 270,551 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.27) target price (down from GBX 2,255 ($29.66)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Compass Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,902.50 ($25.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,927.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,979.67.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Group plc will post 8973.0003903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

