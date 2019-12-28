Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.55

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 97418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

