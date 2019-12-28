Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.58.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Concho Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXO opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.