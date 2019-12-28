Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 7,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 634,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 218,102 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

