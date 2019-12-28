Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.08

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $125.06, with a volume of 20255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

