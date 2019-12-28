Continental AG (ETR:CON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €132.59 ($154.18).

CON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

CON opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.64. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

