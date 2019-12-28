Contrasting LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) & SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:STI)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30 LCNB $65.64 million 3.85 $14.85 million $1.39 14.01

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. SunTrust Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SunTrust Banks and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 10 3 0 2.23 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus price target of $69.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given SunTrust Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than LCNB.

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and LCNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20% LCNB 25.22% 8.76% 1.19%

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats LCNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

