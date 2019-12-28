Contrasting Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Cytocore (NASDAQ:MDIT)

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Cytocore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cytocore and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytocore N/A N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics -607.48% -228.96% -103.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytocore and Obalon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytocore $6.81 million 0.17 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 1.60 -$37.38 million ($19.60) -0.10

Cytocore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytocore and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 991.27%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytocore.

Volatility & Risk

Cytocore has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -4.73, indicating that its share price is 573% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytocore beats Obalon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytocore

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

