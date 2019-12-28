Contrasting Theratechnologies (THTX) & Its Peers

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) is one of 597 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Theratechnologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -99.00 Theratechnologies Competitors $2.10 billion $223.07 million -4.26

Theratechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theratechnologies Competitors 5919 16076 31940 1244 2.52

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Theratechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.72% -4.31% Theratechnologies Competitors -2,481.63% -848.61% -32.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Theratechnologies competitors beat Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

