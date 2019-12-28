CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Announces $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 235.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

NYSE:COR opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

